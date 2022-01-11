I want to win Ballon d’Or, but I’ll have a good life even if I don’t —Salah

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has said he is hoping to be named the best player in the world someday, by winning the Ballon d’Or.

The 29-year-old however said he is enjoying his life, and would continue to have a good life even if he doesn’t win the top football award.

Salah, who is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best Awards, has been an incredible player plying his trade in the English Premier League where he has bagged 128 goals for his club Liverpool.

He has helped fire the Reds to both Champions League and Premier League triumphs since signing in 2017.

Asked by GQ whether it was an ambition to be recognised as the best player in the world, Salah said: “If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course.

“I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. I want to be the best player in the world. But I will have a good life even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or]. My life is OK, everything is fine.”

Salah has fewer than 18 months left on his current Liverpool deal, and the contract negotiations have been ongoing.

The Egypt international said it was up to the club to show appreciation for what he has helped them achieve.

Salah has previously stated his desire to stay with the club, and has reiterated the position.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” Salah said

“The thing is, when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, [they should] because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

“But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah will be leading the attack today (Tuesday) when the Pharaohs of Egypt face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

