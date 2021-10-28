‘I was once blind but now I can see,’ Melaye swears never to return to APC

A former federal lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, vowed on Thursday he would never return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said “no reasonable man should ever return to his vomit.”

The politician dumped the APC for PDP shortly before the 2019 general elections.

Details later…

