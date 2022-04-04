IGP approves appointment of new DIG for research, training

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Mr. John Amadi as the Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

With the appointment, Amadi becomes the DIG representing the South-East.

The IGP also approved the deployment of Mr. Moronkeji Adesina as the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti.

The statement read: “The new DIG in charge of Research and Planning who hails from Ebonyi, is a versatile police officer.

“He holds a B.Sc Degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Lagos.

“He has attended several professional courses both in Nigeria and abroad. Some of these include the Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos, and the National Security Course, Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

“The Acting DIG is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“He has held many Command positions, including Commissioner of Police at the Railway Police Command, Western Ports Authority, Lagos, and Airport Command, Lagos.

“Amadi has also served as AIG in charge of Maritime, Lagos. Until his recent posting, he was a Directing Staff at the NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

“The new Ekiti CP holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from the Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.

“He also holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virginia, USA.

“Prior to his posting as CP Ekiti, he was the CP General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja.”

