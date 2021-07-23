News
IGP warns against fraudulent recruitment portal into NPF
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cautioned the public against a fake recruitment portal announcing the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.
This warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who notified the general public that the police are not recruiting.
The statement, signed by the force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, implored members of the public who are willing to join the Nigeria Police Force to exercise patience.
It reads, “Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with the intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.
READ ALSO: Police Council confirms Baba as IGP
“This clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.”
“The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures. This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....