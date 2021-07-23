IGP warns against fraudulent recruitment portal into NPF

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cautioned the public against a fake recruitment portal announcing the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.

This warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who notified the general public that the police are not recruiting.

The statement, signed by the force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, implored members of the public who are willing to join the Nigeria Police Force to exercise patience.

It reads, “Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with the intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.

READ ALSO: Police Council confirms Baba as IGP

“This clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.”

“The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures. This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions