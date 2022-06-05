Ikpeazu assures citizens Methodist Prelate’s kidnap will be the last

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the people of the state that the recent abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche will be the last of such incidents to be witnessed.

Ikpeazu made the vow on Saturday while addressing the people of Umuelem Isuochi community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state where the abduction of the Prelate and two other clergymen took place.

During the session held at the Palace of the paramount ruler of the Umuelem Isuochi community, Eze Godson Ezekwesiri, the Governor said the issue of “insecurity in Umunneochi and its neighbouring communities had become a matter of great concern and that it was worrisome to see any Abia person in danger.”

The Governor also noted that many steps had been taken in the past to curb crimes in the state, adding that government would no longer treat the matter of kidnapping with kids glove, insisting that the “kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria would mark the end of kidnapping around the area.”

He vowed to liaise with leaders and stakeholders of Umunneochi community with a view to putting an end to kidnapping and other social vices that have become the order of the day in the area.

Ikpeazu further directed stakeholders of the area to articulate various flashpoints in the area for immediate action, restating that the ban on open grazing was still in force and promised to do all it could to put an end to the menace.

