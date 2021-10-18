Politics
I’m yet to receive EFCC’s invitation – Obi
The former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has denied reacting to the invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as being circulated on different media platforms.
Reports said on Monday the ex-governor had requested EFCC to make its investigations public following his investigation for alleged tax invasion and other unethical conducts by the commission.
The Pandora Papers had a few weeks ago accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and other top politicians and business executives of hiding his assets in notorious tax haven.
But in a statement signed by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, Obi said he was yet to receive the letter from the EFCC.
READ ALSO: EFCC reportedly summons Peter Obi
The ex-governor said he read the report on his invitation by the anti-graft agency on social media like other Nigerians.
The statement read: “From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.
“Obi being a law-abiding Nigerian will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.”
