Business
Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, joins list to acquire Liverpool for £4 billion
Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, has joined the list of businessmen interested in acquiring English Premier League club, Liverpool, after the owners put the EPL side up for sale.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) acquired Liverpool in 2010 for about £300 million ($355 million), and are now willing to sell the club for around £4 billion ($4.7 billion).
The decision to sell their stake in Liverpool comes a year after Fenway Sports Group sold 11 per cent to RedBird Capital Partners for around £650 million.
Ambani is the eight richest person in the world according to Forbes and Bloomberg, estimated to worth $94.3 billion and $92.2 billion respectively by both publication.
Read also:India’s Gautam Adani now worth $143bn, displaces Bill Gates, Arnault in world’s rich list
Before reportedly showing interest in acquiring Liverpool according to multiple media reports, Ambani owns investment in sports mostly in India, IPL cricket side, the Mumbai Giants, and assisted in launching of India’s football Super League.
There are reports of other interested bidders, with an unnamed Qatar investor also seeking to acquire, as the owner had revealed, “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs, and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...