INEC confirms attack on Enugu office, commends security agents for prompt response

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday confirmed a fresh attack on its office in Awgu local government area of Enugu State.

Arsonists had in the early hours of Sunday set fire in the INEC office in the area.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, told journalists the hoodlums climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the commission’s complex.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

He said no casualty was recorded in the attack and all movable election materials had been evacuated before the incident.

The statement read: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office in Awgu LGA of the state.

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday, September 19, 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident.

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

“The Commission appreciates the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

“This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

