 IPOB says Nigerian Army lied over arrest of alleged ESN second-in-command | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

IPOB says Nigerian Army lied over arrest of alleged ESN second-in-command

Published

2 hours ago

on

The proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted the arrest of Awurum Eze, the alleged second-in-command to the killed Commander of Eastern Security Network (ESN) Ikonso, saying the Nigerian Army lied over the arrest.

The secessionist group which denied that Eze was its member, described the Army claim as a blatant lie, and an attempt by the security operatives to sell a dummy to unsuspecting members of the public.

The director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima had on Wednesday claimed that troops arrested Eze who had escaped when operatives of the Intelligence response Team stormed his hideout at Isiala Mbano area of Imo State on May 4.

But in a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director, Emma Powerful and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the group said it “would not succumb to such cheap propaganda and blackmail” by the military.

The statement reads:

Read also: Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos

“The Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, read with utter amusement, media reports of claims by the Nigeria Army that it arrested Ikonso’s second-in-command in Aba.

“This is a blatant lie from the pit of hell and cheap propaganda to lay false claims to imaginary military prowess. The said man is not an operative of ESN. Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone being Ikonso’s second-in-command.

“The ESN is made up of vibrant and energetic youths who have been well trained to take on the Fulani Janjaweed terrorists led by a sectional Niger Republic tyrant who is hell bent on annihilating Igbos from the surface of the earth.

“The Fulani Janjaweed army should bury its head in shame if they think we will succumb to their cheap propaganda which they have become masters at. IPOB remain unmoved by their lies.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Sports14 hours ago

Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Sports14 hours ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
rafael nadal rafael nadal
Sports15 hours ago

Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Sports16 hours ago

Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules

Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...

Latest Tech News

Tech23 hours ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech2 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech3 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech4 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech7 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...