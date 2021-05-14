IPOB says Nigerian Army lied over arrest of alleged ESN second-in-command | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB says Nigerian Army lied over arrest of alleged ESN second-in-command
The proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted the arrest of Awurum Eze, the alleged second-in-command to the killed Commander of Eastern Security Network (ESN) Ikonso, saying the Nigerian Army lied over the arrest.
The secessionist group which denied that Eze was its member, described the Army claim as a blatant lie, and an attempt by the security operatives to sell a dummy to unsuspecting members of the public.
The director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima had on Wednesday claimed that troops arrested Eze who had escaped when operatives of the Intelligence response Team stormed his hideout at Isiala Mbano area of Imo State on May 4.
But in a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director, Emma Powerful and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the group said it “would not succumb to such cheap propaganda and blackmail” by the military.
The statement reads:
Read also: Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos
“The Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, read with utter amusement, media reports of claims by the Nigeria Army that it arrested Ikonso’s second-in-command in Aba.
“This is a blatant lie from the pit of hell and cheap propaganda to lay false claims to imaginary military prowess. The said man is not an operative of ESN. Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone being Ikonso’s second-in-command.
“The ESN is made up of vibrant and energetic youths who have been well trained to take on the Fulani Janjaweed terrorists led by a sectional Niger Republic tyrant who is hell bent on annihilating Igbos from the surface of the earth.
“The Fulani Janjaweed army should bury its head in shame if they think we will succumb to their cheap propaganda which they have become masters at. IPOB remain unmoved by their lies.”
By Isaac Dachen…
