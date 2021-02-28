JAMB, institutions set June 15 deadline for completion of 2020/21 admission exercise | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
JAMB, institutions set June 15 deadline for completion of 2020/21 admission exercise
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of various tertiary institutions in the country have agreed to conclude the 2020/21 admissions by June 15.
JAMB Head of Media and Publicity, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
The board said public universities would conclude admissions on May 15 while private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are expected to conclude the exercise a month later.
According to the statement, JAMB and heads of institutions reached the agreement at a virtual meeting held on February 24 where issues relating to the admissions process were discussed.
The statement read: “All admissions in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would end by June 15.
“The decision was collectively taken at a virtual meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country on February 24, 2021.”
JAMB warns Nigerian institutions on admission fraud, to prosecute 200 UTME candidates
According to the statement, the meeting was aimed at knowing the level the institutions had reached on the 2020/21 admissions scale.
“The essence of the interactive session was to forestall an endless admission regime generated by disruptions to daily life occasioned especially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The meeting was also to enable the board to put necessary machineries in place for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry Registration.
“So far only 30 percent of institutions had commenced admissions into the 2020/2021 academic session.
“Stakeholders collectively agreed that all public universities would be expected to finish admissions on or before May 15, while private universities would complete theirs at the agreed date of June 15.
“This also includes all IEIs, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
“The decision on the chosen deadlines remains sacrosanct and binding on all institutions,” it added.
