JAMB releases 2021 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday released results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who wrote the test between last Saturday and Tuesday.

The JAMB Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the results for the subsequent tests would be released daily.

He directed candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration.

Benjamin said: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 CBT centres for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Saturday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

“Each concerned candidate is advised to check his/her result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and their results would be relayed to them. Results for subsequent days would be released daily.

“The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

“Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation.

“In addition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.”

