JAMB scraps general cut-off marks for admission into varsities, polytechnics, others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the general cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The Board took the decision at the 2021 policy meeting presided over by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The stakeholders agreed to give institutions the freedom to set their individual minimum cut-off marks for admission.

In his address at the meeting, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said some universities had proposed their cut-off marks for admission in the academic session.

The universities are – University of Maiduguri (150), Usman Dan Fodio University (140), Pan Atlantic University (210), University of Lagos (200), Lagos State University (190) Covenant University (190) and Bayero University, Kano, (180).

READ ALSO: JAMB releases 14,620 UTME results, withholds 14 others

Oloyede said: “Institutions have now been given the liberty to decide cut-off marks; there will be no cut-off marks from JAMB.

“The stakeholders resolved to allow the Ministry of Education to decide on the conclusion of the admission process as they could not agree on the December 31, 2021, deadline for all public institutions and January 31, 2022, for all private institutions to complete the exercise.

“Stakeholders also adopted the 2021 admission guidelines, which provide that all applications for part-time or full-time programmes for degrees, NCE, OND, and others must be posted only through JAMB.

“The meeting approved that for Direct Entry, the maximum score a candidate could present is six and the minimum is two or an E, as required by law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions