JAMB releases 14,620 UTME results, withholds 14 others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of 14,620 candidates that were previously under investigation for alleged infractions.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, however, said the board withheld the results of 14 other candidates for the same reason.

He added that the results were released after the board’s management considered and approved the recommendations of a panel of investigators at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The spokesman said: “You will recall that the board, in its earlier release, stated that it will still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting will have his/her result withheld.

READ ALSO: Court grants former JAMB registrar, Ojerinde, N200m bail

“Out of the withheld results, 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14.

“Results of 332 blind candidates, whose examination was conducted this month, have also been released.”

The board listed the candidates whose results were withdrawn as Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Joy, Sadiq Auwal, Attama Ikedichukwu (earlier withdrawn) Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing and Ogbonna Dibia.

Others were Ani Maryrose, Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha Michael, Oluwarotimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Abiola, Promise and Onyeama Odi.

Join the conversation

Opinions