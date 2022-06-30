JJC Skillz announces end of marriage with Funke Akindele

Nigerian music producer and former rapper, JJC Skillz has announced that himself and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele have ended their union as a married couple.

The former JJC & 419 Squad leader made the announcement during the early hours of today, Thursday, June 30.

Making the announcement on his Instagram platform, JJC Skillz whose real name is Abdul-Rahman Bello wrote on his Instagram;

“Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but believe it is beyond repair now.

“3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives.

“We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

The development is coming barely 24 hours after Funke Akindele’s name appeared on the nomination list for the position of Deputy for Lagos PDP governorship candidate.

Should she emerge victorious in her latest endeavor, it would add to her impressive career and transition her into mainstream politics.

