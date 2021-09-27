Joe Igbokwe warns IPOB, tags members, supporters ‘lowest of the low, dregs of society’

Mr Joe Igbokwe, Special Assistant on Drainage and Sewage to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has blasted members and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) saying they are the “lowest of the low and the dregs of the society.”

Igbokwe, who was reacting to the sit-at-home order declared by the group in the South-East on October 1, and the removal of the Nigerian flag on all government establishments by IPOB, urged governors and lawmakers in the region as well as Ohanaeze Ndigbo to checkmate the excesses of the group before their actions get out of hand and cause further damage in the the region.

Igbokwe who posted the warning on his Facebook page on Monday, noted that IPOB’s decision to remove Nigeria’s flag from the South-East was an “affront to the corporate existence of the country.”

In the post titled “A call for peace, tranquility and sanity in Igboland as Nigeria clocks 61,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart also called on security agencies not to treat the IPOB threat with kid gloves but move in quickly to stem it.

“Those who are pushing for this IPOB brigandage in the South-East and their supporters, are the lowest of the low in Igboland.

“They are the dregs of the society. They do not represent the thinking and aspirations of the vibrant SE citizens. I repeat that an attack on Nigeria’s Flag is an attack on Nigeria.

“IPOB’s threat to attack the Nigerian Flag on October 1st, 2021, in the South-East should not be treated with kids gloves.

“The sit-at-home order on that special day, and Independence Day, is an affront to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is an attack on the corporate existence of Nigeria as a political entity and no nation, big or small, will take this threat lightly.

“ACTIONS CARRY CONSEQUENCES!!! The South-East Governors, Senators, HORs, South East State Assemblies, the Speakers, Ohaneze Leadership, First Class Traditional Rulers, the Egg Heads, University Teachers, Business Tycoons, Intelligentsia, Market leaders, prominent politicians, etc, should rise up to check IPOB excesses in Igboland.

“Our people are relocating out of South-East to Delta State and some other states for fear of attacks and assaults by heartless IPOB bandits.

“They have killed policemen, attacked police formations, burnt police patrol vans, killed soldiers, killed priests, they have killed our people, looted their shops and countless atrocities which time and space will not permit me to mention here.

“The bandits must be brought to book and treated in the language they understand,” he wrote.

