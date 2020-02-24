Latest Politics

Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode’s corruption trial

February 24, 2020
Fani-Kayode demands arrest, prosecution of Senator Abbo for assault on lady
The absence of Justice Rilwan Aikawa on Monday stalled the fraud trial involving a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fani-Kayode alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited on 17 –count charge of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering to the tune of N4.9billion.

The ex-minister was accused of conspiring with other defendants to, directly and indirectly retain various sums which the EFCC claimed were proceeds of crime.

Following the judge’s absence, the matter has been adjourned till Tuesday.

