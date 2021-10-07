Politics
JUST IN: National Assembly sets date to pass 2022 budget
The President of the National Assembly and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday, promised that the federal legislature would finish work on the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of this year.
Lawan gave the assurance when President Buhari presented the document to a joint session of the lawmakers.
Lawan who stated this in his opening speech at the budget laying ceremony, also recalled how the 9th National Assembly promised to return Nigeria to a January-to-December budget cycle with the 2020 budget and made it possible, adding that the feat was repeated with the 2021 budget.
READ ALSO: NASS not rubber stamp, we only do things differently -Sen Kalu
The Senate President, While thanking the President Buhari for early presentation of budget, said the lawmakers would pass the appropriation bill before the end of 2021 to allow maintenance of the new budget cycle.
More to come…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...