JUST IN: National Assembly sets date to pass 2022 budget

The President of the National Assembly and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday, promised that the federal legislature would finish work on the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of this year.

Lawan gave the assurance when President Buhari presented the document to a joint session of the lawmakers.

Lawan who stated this in his opening speech at the budget laying ceremony, also recalled how the 9th National Assembly promised to return Nigeria to a January-to-December budget cycle with the 2020 budget and made it possible, adding that the feat was repeated with the 2021 budget.

READ ALSO: NASS not rubber stamp, we only do things differently -Sen Kalu

The Senate President, While thanking the President Buhari for early presentation of budget, said the lawmakers would pass the appropriation bill before the end of 2021 to allow maintenance of the new budget cycle.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions