Politics
JUST IN: Soludo wins APGA primaries in Anambra
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, on Wednesday evening won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primaries in Anambra.
A total of 795 delegates took part in the election while 792 voted in the exercise.
Soludo, who is Governor Willie Obiano’s preferred candidate, secured 740 votes to defeat Ezenwankwo Christopher who garnered 41 votes.
Two other aspirants, ThankGod Ibe and Okolo Chibuzor recorded four and seven votes respectively.
With his success at the primaries, the ex-CBN governor will represent APGA in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.
In his address shortly after he was declared the winner of the election, Soludo promised to use his international network to transform the state.
He also commended Governor Obiano and described him as one of the best in the country.
He said: “Anambra is doing well under Obiano and my mission is to continue and complete the governor’s legacy projects.”
