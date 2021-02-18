KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said a joint operation and rescue mission involving the police, the military, and other security agencies are ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued and reunited with their families unharmed.
He said: “To give impetus to the rescue operation, the IGP has ordered the deployment of additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the Force including four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department. One police aerial surveillance helicopter has also been deployed.
“The Police component of the search and rescue operation is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State, who is effectively harnessing all the deployed resources and working in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in ensuring an intelligence-driven focused, and result-oriented ground and aerial surveillance in the rescue operations and to bring the perpetrators to book.
“The IGP, while calling for calm, has enjoined members of the community to provide the Force and the security community with useful, relevant, and timely information that can assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.”
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three teachers at the college while one pupil was shot dead.
Akeredolu dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration
The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday dissolved the States Executive Council.
Akeredolu, who announced the dissolution of the cabinet at the valedictory executive council meeting held in Akure, commended the council members for their support and service to the people of the state in the last four years.
The governor will be sworn in for another term of four years on February 23.
Akeredolu said the council has approved the adoption of an indigenous anthem which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba tribe.
He added that the anthem would henceforth be sung immediately after the National Anthem at official and public functions in the state.
Akeredolu was re-elected as Ondo State governor on October 10 last year after he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the state’s governorship election.
PDP to hold zonal congresses March 6
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved March 6 for the conduct of its zonal congresses in the six geo-political zones.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the NWC has fixed February 25 for the submission of nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various national positions in the party.
Ologbondiyan said: “Forms are to be submitted to the PDP Directorate of Mobilisation and Organising.
“The PDP charges our leaders, members, and teeming supporters to continue to work hard in the collective effort to win elections.”
PDP demands minister’s sack for asking Nigerians to defend themselves from criminals
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), for asking Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits, Boko Haram terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country.
The PDP in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the minister’s statement as reckless and irresponsible.
Magashi had on Wednesday challenged Nigerians not to leave the fight against insecurity to the military alone.
He said: “Well, security is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary. We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.
“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”
But the PDP argued that the statement was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has “surrendered to outlaws and lacked the determination to fight them.”
The party said: “It is unthinkable that a government would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede in the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.
“Such disposition to security; a statutory responsibility of government, goes to validate apprehensions that our nation is indeed descending to a failed state under the Buhari Presidency, where the government can no longer perform its duties while unarmed citizens are left to confront bandits and warlords.
“Given the silence by the Buhari Presidency, our party holds that the defeatist comment by the minister represents the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and his security architecture, and explains why the administration has remained complacent in the fight against terrorism and banditry in our country.
“Such statement by the Buhari administration, at the time it ought to be scaling up its security strategies to guarantee the safety of all Nigerians, have been emboldening bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to escalate their acts atrocities against our compatriots.
“Moreover, with such disposition, the Buhari administration is creating a lucrative job for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are settled with huge ransom instead of being faced with firepower.
“Our party however urges Nigerians not to despair at this moment but brace up as it has become obvious that we are now in a despondent situation where the government has shown that it can no longer defend the citizens.
