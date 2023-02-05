Kane scores record goal as Spurs beat Man City

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane netted the goal in the 15th minute to become Spurs’ all-time highest goal scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves with his 267th goal.

The England forward now has 17 goals in the league this season, and also reaches 200 Premier League goals in his career.

Read Also: England legend Shearer says missed penalty’ll hurt Kane for rest of his life

Manchester City have now played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium five times, and each time they have lost, and have never scored.

The result is quite favourable for Arsenal in the Premier League race, as they remain five points above Man City at the top despite losing to Everton at the weekend.

In another Premier League game played earlier on Sunday, Nottingham Forest also sealed a 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now