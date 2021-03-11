Kano LG councillor appoints 18 aides | Ripples Nigeria

The Councillor representing the Guringawa ward of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, has appointed 18 people to serve as his aides.

According to reports, the councillor said the appointees are to help him in the discharge of his responsibilities, to ensure development in the area.

In a statement to disclose the appointment, Ali said: “This is to notify the general public of the appointment of my aides. Their responsibilities are to assist me to discharge my responsibility in various endeavours to ensure development, progress, welfare, security and wellbeing of Guringawa community.”

Those appointed were Sulaiman Ibrahim Bako as Personal Assistant (PA), Yahaya Abdu Yahaya as Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Kamalu Garba LY as New Media Team and Usama Umar Zubair as Special Adviser on Religious Affairs.

Other positions are S.A Empowerment and Humanitarian Affairs, S.A Social Media, S.A NGOs and Social Investment, S.A Political Affairs among many other positions

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the aides will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Kumbotso Local Government Area’s secretariat.

