Kano repatriates 61 Almajiris to Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday the state had received 61 Quranic education pupils (Almajiris) repatriated by the Kano State Government.

The children were received at the Birnin Kebbi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Kalgo by Bagudu and other top government officials in the state.

The governor said the repatriation of the pupils was in line with the recent decision taken by the governors of the 19 northern states.

According to him, the children had been tested for COVID-19 by the Kano State government and certified free of the virus.

The governor said: “This decision was taken in the best interest of the children, as well as the educational development of the region.

“Education is the basic fundamental right of these children and we will not tinker with it.

“These children are from Maiyama, Jega, Argungu, Dandi, Suru, Bagudo and Kalgo local government areas of the state.

“They will be handed over to their respective local government chairmen, for them to be reunited with their various families for continuation of their education.

READ ALSO: Kano prepares to repatriate 2,000 more Almajiris

“Their proper identities will be ascertained and those whose proper identities cannot be immediately ascertained will be taken to the various government orphanages

“The state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that these children’s education is not toyed with.”

Join the conversation

Opinions