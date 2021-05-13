Kanu mocks Nigerian Army over claims on arrest of ESN’s deputy commander | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed as “usual idiocy” the Nigerian Army claims on the arrest of a deputy commander of the group’s Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, had on Wednesday claimed that troops arrested one Awurum Eze, who he described as the second in command to the slain ESN leader, Ikonso.

The army spokesman said Eze escaped when operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his hideout at Isiala Mbano area of Imo State on May 4.

Troops had last month killed Ikonso and six other suspected militias during raids on IPOB operational headquarter in Imo State.

Kanu, who reacted to the claim on his Twitter handle, shared photos he took with prominent leaders in the South-East and wondered if they were also ESN commanders for posing for a photograph with him.

He wrote: “Since standing beside or taking a photo with me makes you an #ESN deputy commander, perhaps the very preeminent & foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof. Nwabueze, @DaveUmahi, & Gov. Ugwuanyi are all #ESN deputy commanders. @HQNigerianArmy exhibiting their usual idiocy. #ZOO.”

