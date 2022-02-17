Katsina gets new police commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Idrisu Dauda Dabban to Kastina as the state’s new Commissioner of Police.

He will replace Baba Sanusi who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The Force Acting Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the IGP charged the new police commissioner to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor by ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” he stated.

