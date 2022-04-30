Sports
Keita nets winner against Newcastle as Liverpool go top of Premier League
Naby Keita scored the winner for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.
Keita, who was scoring his fourth goal for the Reds this season, netted the goal in the 19th minute to seal the win for his side.
Read Also: Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension, commits to club until 2026
The win takes Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, at least for few hours, as they sit two points above Manchester City.
City will take on Leeds United in an away encounter later on Saturday, and would regain top spot with a victory.
