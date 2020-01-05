Kidnappers release three men abducted in Kogi

Three men kidnapped in Okene, Kogi State on Monday have been released by their abductors, the Kogi State Police Command said on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, the state capital by the command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya.

According to him, Mohammed Cache, Abdurasaq Mohammed and Abdurasaq Anataku, who were abducted by gunmen on December 30, 2019, were released unhurt.

The three were kidnapped after their vehicle was attacked at Eika-Itakpe Bypass while travelling from Lokoja to Okene, adding that one Afusat Suberu, who was also in the vehicle, was shot dead on the spot.

Aya further added the the hoodlums were forced to free the abductees after they came under pressure from the police team searching for them.

The police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ekpeji, had assured the people of security and safety in the state.

