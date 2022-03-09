Knee injury to keep Vardy out for weeks

English Premier League club, Leicester City will be without their striker, Jamie Vardy for weeks, the manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

The English forward is set to be out for “a few weeks” after he picked up a knee injury during their 1-0 win over Leeds at the weekend.

The 35-year-old was making his first start of 2022 in that game, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue.

“He got a knock to his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK.

“He’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame,” said Rodgers about the striker, who has netted 12 goals from 24 appearances this season.

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, as well as Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez are the other attacking options available for the Foxes.

