Sports
Knee injury to keep Vardy out for weeks
English Premier League club, Leicester City will be without their striker, Jamie Vardy for weeks, the manager Brendan Rodgers has said.
The English forward is set to be out for “a few weeks” after he picked up a knee injury during their 1-0 win over Leeds at the weekend.
The 35-year-old was making his first start of 2022 in that game, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue.
Read Also: Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support
“He got a knock to his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK.
“He’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame,” said Rodgers about the striker, who has netted 12 goals from 24 appearances this season.
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, as well as Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez are the other attacking options available for the Foxes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...