Kwara APC accuses Gov Abdulrazaq of fuelling crisis in state chapter

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of being behind the protracted crisis of the party in the state.

This was stated in a press release by the Financial secretary and Treasurer of the party, Mohammed Shola Tajudeen and Alhaji Dantala Yaro respectively in Ilorin at the weekend.

According to the statement, members of the party who recently attended a parley with the state government on behalf of the leadership of the party did not have the consent of the party to do so.

The statement reads in part: ”Our attention has been drawn to a parley held between the state governor, represented by the secretary to the state government, members of the state house of assembly and a group of people purported to be the leadership of the APC in Kwara state.

“For any avoidance of doubt, we affirm unequivocally that the state chairman of the party in Kwara state is Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. In line with the provisions of the party’s constitution, the deputy chairman can only represent the chairman at any official function at the behest of the chairman. The claim that the leadership of the party attended the said parley is spurious and unfounded as the group of people who supposedly attended the occasion did not represent the leadership of the party and did not have the instruction of the chairman to do so.

”The continued hobnobbing with these group of people by the state governor and his appointees to the neglect of the state chairman has given a clear indication that not only is the governor behind the crisis in the party,he is the one fuelling it”.

The signatories to the press statement further said that, ”we, the treasurer and financial secretary of the party are the custodians of the party account and therefore know the true position of the account”, adding that any accusation of financial wrongdoing against the state chairman is merely a figment of their imagination. The state chairman is of an impeccable character”

They further accused members of the executives who have disagreement with the state chairman of never raising their grievances at any of their executive meetings before they absconded.

“Their claim that the crisis is internal is untrue to the extent that they are the protagonists who are internally motivated from the day they gave themselves up for the divisive politics and manipulation of the governor at a price.

‘The intention of the group is very clear, they decided to pitch their tent where their bread will be best buttered QED. In the process they are destroying the house they helped to build without any qualms or any thought of the place of posterity as the best judge of all our actions.

“The aloofness and silence of the governor to their destabilizing activities lends credence to his support for them”, the statement said.

