Lagos govt accredits three private hospitals for handling of COVID-19 cases

June 5, 2020
Akin Abayomi
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the state government had accredited three private hospitals to manage COVID-19 cases in the state.

Abayomi, who disclosed while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said the management of one of the hospitals had started admitting patients while the other two would soon follow suit.

He said: “The hospitals have passed the bio-security compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“These private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID-19 patients in the private sector.

“However, even if they are managing COVID-19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.”

Opinions

