Lagos govt accredits three private hospitals for handling of COVID-19 cases

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the state government had accredited three private hospitals to manage COVID-19 cases in the state.

Abayomi, who disclosed while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said the management of one of the hospitals had started admitting patients while the other two would soon follow suit.

He said: “The hospitals have passed the bio-security compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“These private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID-19 patients in the private sector.

“However, even if they are managing COVID-19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.”

Join the conversation

Opinions