Lagos govt to bring replacements for Okada, Keke in April

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said on Wednesday the replacements for banned motorcycles and tricycles would be made available across the state in April.

Omotoso stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting at State House, Marina.

He said the government would be rolling out 14-seater and 18-seater buses that would convey residents to their different destinations.

The commissioner said: “The state government would be assuaging the pain being felt by residents by injecting buses of different sizes and capacities into the public transportation space to serve as an alternative to Okada and Keke.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt screens 10 for Coronavirus

“We are using this opportunity to inform Lagosians that the palliatives promised by the government will be coming very soon, most likely in April.

“Around April, some of these vehicles – 14-seater, 18-seater buses – are going to come in.”

Join the conversation

Opinions