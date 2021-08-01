Lagos NDLEA nabs woman with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in underwear

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that it has nabbed a lady, Ebere Edith Okafor, with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in her underwear.

She was nabbed during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire, to Monrovia, Liberia from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), in Lagos.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect who was arrested on Saturday, July 31, tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport but was picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

“During a preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking,” Babafemi said.

Also, Babafemi disclosed that another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on Tuesday, July 27, during outward clearance of Egypt airline to Turkey with 78 grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests NURTW chairman with 52.5kg of Indian hemp in Ekiti

He noted that on the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion, going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

Babafemi disclosed that in another development, operatives of the agency from the Kontagora Area Command, acting on credible intelligence, in the early hours of Thursday, July 29, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

He said, “After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.”

Join the conversation

Opinions