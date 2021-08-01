Metro
Lagos NDLEA nabs woman with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in underwear
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that it has nabbed a lady, Ebere Edith Okafor, with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in her underwear.
She was nabbed during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire, to Monrovia, Liberia from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), in Lagos.
The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect who was arrested on Saturday, July 31, tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport but was picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.
“During a preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking,” Babafemi said.
Also, Babafemi disclosed that another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on Tuesday, July 27, during outward clearance of Egypt airline to Turkey with 78 grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests NURTW chairman with 52.5kg of Indian hemp in Ekiti
He noted that on the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion, going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.
Babafemi disclosed that in another development, operatives of the agency from the Kontagora Area Command, acting on credible intelligence, in the early hours of Thursday, July 29, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.
He said, “After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....