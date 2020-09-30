Lagos, Ogun compete for #Laycon's tax after BBNaija win | Ripples Nigeria

Soon after Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘’Laycon”, emerged winner of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show, Ogun and Lagos states have set works in motion to get a share of the N85 million win as taxes.

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Monday congratulated Laycon, on winning the reality TV show while urging him to fulfill his civil duty.

The revenue agency on its Twitter handle reminded the 26 years old winner of the Big Brother Naija lockdown house to pay his taxes.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax,” LIRS tweeted.

Not wanting to be left out, the Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) soon after, also tweeted and demanded that Laycon perform his civic responsibility while saying that Laycon is an indigene of the state.

“The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) is delighted to congratulate one of our own in the State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown. We look forward to having a robust relationship with you in year 2021 as you pay your tax,” the agency tweeted.

