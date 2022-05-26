Late Abacha’s son, Muhammad, wins parallel Kano PDP guber primary

The first son of late Nigerian military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, Muhammad, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, in a parallel primary election held on Wednesday.

In the election conducted at the State party headquarters located at Lugard Avenue, Kano, Muhammad Sani Abacha was declared winner after polling 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who came second with 710 votes.

Mohammad was declared the winner of the primary by the returning officer, Amina Garba.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Mohammed Jamu, while defending the parallel election, said the primary was legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police and the State Security Service.

Others who contested in the parallel primary included Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Dambatta, Muaz Magaji, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, Sadiq Wali and Mustapha Getso.

