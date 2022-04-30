Lawan demands end to ASUU strike, reaffirms Senate commitment to workers’ welfare

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Saturday urged the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to quickly resolve the protracted dispute between the two parties in the interest of Nigerians.

Lawan, who made the call in a statement issued by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day, demanded a swift end to the union’s 65-day-old strike.

He reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the country.

ASUU embarked on a 30-warning strike on February 14 to protest the federal government’s failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The union extended the strike by another eight weeks on March 14 over the government’s recalcitrant position on the matter.



READ ALSO: NLC slams politicians’ obsession with power, despite lingering ASUU strike

The union’s demands include revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment platform and payment of promotion arrears, among others.

The statement read: “In the spirit of the May Day, I appeal for a speedy and amicable resolution of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure that our universities re-open for learning and research.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason the welfare of Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.

“As Parliament, the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Organized Labour in addressing issues that affect workers and the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, the relationship between Labour and the Government should be cooperative in the overall interest of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now