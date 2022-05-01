Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 1st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: I will support whoever Buhari, APC pick as candidate – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday he would support President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. Ozekhome counters Falana, says Jonathan legally qualified to contest 2023 presidency

Amidst the confusion being generated by speculations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing everything to woo former President Goodluck Jonathan to defect to the party to contest in the 2023 presidential election, fiery lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has countered the position of his colleague and human rights activist, Femi Falana, (SAN), on the eligibility of Jonathan to run for the office, saying the ex-president is legally qualified to run. Read more

3. 2023: MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike, opposes South-East bid for presidency, backs Yahaya Bello

The Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Saturday declared his opposition to the South-East’s bid for the presidency in 2023. Read more

4. IPOB’s lawyer accuses DSS of starving Kanu in detention

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lead counsels to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS), of starving the detained Biafran agitator by feeding him only once a day. Read more

5. Change of political orientation precondition for Nigeria’s development —Peter Obi

The presidential candidate under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi, has stated the need for a change of polity in Nigeria as being the necessary factor for its development. Read more



6. Flour Mills gets approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has received regulatory approval to acquire Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Honeywell Group. Read more

7. Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by wicked politicians – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has blamed Nigeria’s problems on its fraudulent system of government. Read more

8. Man beats wife to death in Ebonyi during argument

A middle aged man, Sunday Uguru, has been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife and mother of his seven children, Anulika Uguru, to death over a minor argument. Read more

9. Gunmen reportedly kill five at Anambra beer parlour

Five people have been reportedly killed by gunmen at a beer parlour in Anambra State. Read more

10. Osimhen scores against Sassuolo, helps Napoli seal Champions League spot

Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli on Saturday and he scored in their 6-1 victory over Sassuolo in a Serie A encounter. Read more

