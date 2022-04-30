Sports
Osimhen scores against Sassuolo, helps Napoli seal Champions League spot
Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli on Saturday and he scored in their 6-1 victory over Sassuolo in a Serie A encounter.
The Nigeria international helped the Naples club seal Champions League qualification, as the Luciano Spalletti Spalletti side already fell off from title race.
Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hirving Lozano, Amir Rrahmani and Dries Mertens (brace) all scored to seal the big win which landed them a place in the continent.
Read Also: Osimhen’s Napoli slip up as Juve, Milan qualify for Champions League
Osimhen, who bagged an assist in the game, also had the ball in the net a second time on 71 minutes, but it was ruled off for offside.
Napoli will face Torino next Saturday as the season draws closer and closer to a close.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Napoli failed to secure a Champions League place this season after losing the spot to Juventus in the final game of last season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...