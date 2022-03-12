Lewandowski bags 29th Bundesliga goal to rescue point for Bayern

Robert Lewandowski scored his 29th Bundesliga goal this season on Saturday as his club Bayern Munich secured a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim.

The Poland forward netted a header at the stroke of halftime to cancel the hosts’ opener by Christoph Baumgartner in the 32nd minute.

Lewandowski’s equaliser came from a Joshua Kimmich corner, and it was enough for Bayern to take home a point from the game.

The reigning FIFA Best player of the year also had a goal ruled out ahortly after halftime, as Bayern dominated play.

Read Also: FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to men’s POTY award. See other winners

Thomas Muller had two goals ruled out for offside.

Bayern lead the German topflight by 10 points from second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have two games in hand.

It was Bayern’s second 1-1 league draw in a row – after taking a point against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend – and came even though the champions enjoyed 62% possession and had 22 shots.

Bayern could still have won it, but Serge Gnabry failed to convert gis shot as it hit the post 22 minutes from time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now