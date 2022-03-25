Entertainment
LIAR? BBNaija star, Tega Dominic, reveals her marriage ended in 2020
Controversial Big Brother Naija star Tega Dominic has revealed during a question and answer session on her Instagram platform that she ended her marriage in 2020.
The reality star decided to update her followers about her marital status during a session on Friday, March 25. She stated that her marriage with Ajeboh Lawrence ended two years ago.
This is contrary to Tega’s claim when she entered into the Big Brother Naija competition in 2021. At the time, Tega revealed she was married to businessman identified as Ajeboh Lawrence.
READ ALSO: Reality star, Sammie, tired of ‘BBNaija’ life
She quickly became one of the most hated housemates in the history of BBNaija after she was involved in an on-screen affair with fellow housemate, Boma Akpore.
Despite issuing public apology to her husband after leaving the Big Brother competition, the mother of one stated that she was no longer with Ajeboh Lawrence.
“Lol, no I am Not, ended since 2020, all you know was a move that went wrong. Actually, it ended since 2020. Now y’all can get off my back.” she stated.
