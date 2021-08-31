Tech
LoftyInc Capital launches 3rd fund to diverse portfolio. 1 other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. LoftyInc Capital launches 3rd fund to diverse portfolio
Leadinf pan-African VC firm, LoftyInc Capital, has announced the launch of its third fund.
Tagged LoftyInc Afropreneurs Fund 3, the VC is set to invest $10 million each in African tech startups merits its criteria.
According to the VC, the new funding comes as investment from its second fund to include FBNQuest Funds, syndicates from The Green Investment Club, HNIs from multinationals like Google, Facebook, and ExxonMobil; and Andela CEO Jeremy Johnson, among others.
Today, the LoftyInc has invested in over 20 startups since it began, cutting across various industries like e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, logistics, and media in different regions within and outside Africa.
Deal books reveal that the company has invested in startups in Francophone Africa such as Afrikrea and Star News Mobile.
Tech Trivia: What tool would you use to reduce the digital image size?
A. Filter
B. Brush
C. Rotate
D. Crop
Answer: See end of post
2. Rwanda’s Viebeg closes pre-seed funding to scale venture
Viebeg, a Rwandan startup, has raised a pre-seed round funding to help it scale.
The startup provides high-quality medical supplies and equipment throughout Central and East Africa through an innovative data-driven procurement platform.
READ ALSO: Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
Viebeg was founded in 2018 by chief executive officer (CEO) Tobias Reiter and chief commercial officer (CCO) Alex Musyoka.
Today, the firm has built a data-driven logistics platform – encompassing shipping, warehousing, last-mile distribution, and inventory management.
Since its launch, Viebag has empowered healthcare facilities to better manage procurement, ensuring that they have the right type and quantities of medical supplies in stock to properly treat patients.
The startup generates average cost savings of 40 per cent for its customers.
Tech Trivia Answer: Crop
As an image reducing tool, cropping is the removal of unwanted outer areas from a photographic or illustrated image.
The process usually consists of the removal of some of the peripheral areas of an image to remove extraneous trash from the picture, to improve its framing, to change the aspect ratio, or to accentuate or isolate the subject matter from its background.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...