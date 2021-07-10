 Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation

Published

14 mins ago

on

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, has promised to reconcile the aggrieved party members in Kwara State.

Mala-Buni, according to a statement issued by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Saturday in Damaturu, made the pledge when he received Senators Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Sadiq Suleiman-Umar (Kwara North).

The meeting was convened by the APC chairman in a bid to promote unity in the Kwara State chapter of the party.

He said: “The national leadership of the party will continue to support the unity and progress of APC in Kwara State.

READ ALSO: Kwara APC crisis deepens as caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension

“As you are aware; the Caretaker Committee is repositioning the party, reconciling differing opinions to build strong and united membership that will improve the fortunes of our party.

“The leadership of the party has great respect for due process, discipline and all programmes that will contribute to making it stronger.

The senators on their part said they would continue to promote unity among members of the party in the state.

They commended the Yobe State governor for giving the party the desired leadership with a sense of direction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....