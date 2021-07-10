Politics
Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, has promised to reconcile the aggrieved party members in Kwara State.
Mala-Buni, according to a statement issued by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Saturday in Damaturu, made the pledge when he received Senators Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Sadiq Suleiman-Umar (Kwara North).
The meeting was convened by the APC chairman in a bid to promote unity in the Kwara State chapter of the party.
He said: “The national leadership of the party will continue to support the unity and progress of APC in Kwara State.
READ ALSO: Kwara APC crisis deepens as caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension
“As you are aware; the Caretaker Committee is repositioning the party, reconciling differing opinions to build strong and united membership that will improve the fortunes of our party.
“The leadership of the party has great respect for due process, discipline and all programmes that will contribute to making it stronger.
The senators on their part said they would continue to promote unity among members of the party in the state.
They commended the Yobe State governor for giving the party the desired leadership with a sense of direction.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....