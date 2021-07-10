Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, has promised to reconcile the aggrieved party members in Kwara State.

Mala-Buni, according to a statement issued by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Saturday in Damaturu, made the pledge when he received Senators Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Sadiq Suleiman-Umar (Kwara North).

The meeting was convened by the APC chairman in a bid to promote unity in the Kwara State chapter of the party.

He said: “The national leadership of the party will continue to support the unity and progress of APC in Kwara State.

“As you are aware; the Caretaker Committee is repositioning the party, reconciling differing opinions to build strong and united membership that will improve the fortunes of our party.

“The leadership of the party has great respect for due process, discipline and all programmes that will contribute to making it stronger.

The senators on their part said they would continue to promote unity among members of the party in the state.

They commended the Yobe State governor for giving the party the desired leadership with a sense of direction.

