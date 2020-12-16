Malawi govt agrees to South Africa’s request to extradite Prophet Bushiri

The government of Malawi’s has agreed to a request by authorities in South Africa to extradite self-proclaimed prophet and controversial millionaire Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to face trial in South Africa.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Malawi’s Information Minister and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako, who revealed that the documents for the pair’s extradition had been signed by his Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda.

However, Kazako said in a statement that it was up to the courts to decide whether Prophet Bushiri and his wife should be arrested and sent to South Africa to face trial in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering.

The South African government has labelled the couple as fugitives who must be extradited to face justice in a case which sparked a diplomatic row between South Africa and Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri was initially arrested in South Africa for alleged fraud and money laundering in October in a multimillion-dollar case but got bail in November and fled thereafter with his wife to his native Malawi.

After he skipped bail and fled with his wife, a court in South Africa ordered the seizure of of his home valued at 5.5m South African rand ($350,000: £260,000) located near Pretoria.

