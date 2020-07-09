Malawi president gets knocks over appointment of relatives as ministers in new cabinet

The newly elected President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera has received hard knocks from critics after naming his relatives as ministers in his new cabinet.

Reports say the president’s former running mate in the 2019 elections Sidik Mia has been appointed minister for transport while his wife Abida Mia is the deputy minister for lands.

Chakwera also appointed Kenny Kandodo as the new labour minister while his sister Khumbize Kandodo is the health minister.

Businessman Gospel Kazako was also appointed information minister and his (Chakwera’s) sister-in-law Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma is the deputy agriculture minister.

Critics are also angry that President Chakwera’s cabinet also comprises more than 70% of people from the central region which happens to be his political stronghold.

Angry Malawians online reacted to the appointments:

Alfie Saweta wrote: “I will not lie, I am greatly underwhelmed by the cabinet list. Perhaps our expectations were too high. Husband and wife and the wife’s cousin all in one cabinet, really?”

Hugo Mlewa wrote: “He should have avoided family relations, simple…son of…husband of…brother of… Work hard work hard while he is lazy appointing families…Chilima said Malawi is not a family affair… two families. And here he is approving families in cabinet.”

