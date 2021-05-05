Man beats mother-in-law to death in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Man beats mother-in-law to death in Ogun
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Opeyemi Ganiyu, for allegedly beating his mother-in-law, Abosede Oyewole, to death.
Ganiyu was arrested on Wednesday in the Atan Ota area of the state after he reportedly pounced on the deceased for trying to mediate in a fight with his wife and in the process, stabbed her in the belly resulting in her death.
The state Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said Ganiyu’s mother-in-law had gone to the couple’s house to mediate in their quarrel when the man beat her up and also stabbed her to death.
The suspect was also said to have beaten and inflicted injuries on his wife, before descending on the mother-in-law.
A statement by Oyeyemi on the incident reads:
“The suspect was arrested following a report made at Atan Ota divisional headquarters by one Odunayo Mathew, who reported that the suspect, who is married to the daughter of the deceased, is fond of beating his wife on slight provocation.
“On the fateful day, the suspect, as usual, beaten up his wife and inflicted injuries on her, and that is the reason why the deceased went to meet him in order to warn him to desist from beating her daughter.
READ ALSO: Police arrests cleric for allegedly abducting teenager for ritual in Ogun
“On sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect descended heavily on her, beat her mercilessly before stabbing her in the ribs with a knife.
“The deceased was rushed to an hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process.
“Having heard that the victim has died, the suspect took to flight. The police at Atan Ota embarked on intelligence based investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where he was eventually apprehended.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area.
“He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down the Atan Ota police division during the EndSARS protest, and killed the divisional crime officer on October 21.”
By: Isaac Dachen
