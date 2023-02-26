Sports
Moffi nets brace, bags assist as Nice stun Monaco
Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was at the top of his game on Sunday as he helped Nice defeat Monaco 3-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter.
Moffi, who recently joined Nice from Lorient, scored twice and also bagged an assist.
The Nigeria international was making only his fourth appearance for Nice, and now has two goals so far with the side.
In the eighth minute, Moffi scored with a superb finish to silence the home crowd.
He completed his brace in the 26th minute, before making an assist to Kephren Thuram-Ulien in the 43rd minute as the visitors clinch a big victory.
With the win, Nice jumps up to seventh place in the standings with 41 points, while Monaco drops to third with 50 points.
