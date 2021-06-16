News
NANS on warpath with UNILAG, YABATECH, issues two-week ultimatum
The National Association of Nigerian Students, Southwest Zone (NANS Zone D) has issued a two-week ultimatum to the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) over the dissolution of the Students Union Governments (SUG).
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Deputy Coordinator of NANS, Southwest Zone, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, in Abeokuta.
According to NANS, there will be protests to cripple academic activities in both institutions, if the mandate was not adhered to.
NANS stated that “armless battalions of the students’ populace will storm the two institutions if nothing is done to ensure the reinstatement of the student’s body in the institutions within the 14 days.”
The SUG remains the only recognized and legitimate representative of the students, the body said.
“It is on this note that the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest Zone (NANS Zone D), demands an unconditional restoration of the Students’ Union Government in the University of Lagos, Akoka, and Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State,” Uthman said.
“NANS Southwest Zone hereby levels a charge of outright disregard for the freedom of association and abuse of fundamental human rights to demand welfarism and justice against both institutions as it is entrenched in the Nigeria constitution.
“The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest Zone under the stewardship of Comrade Kappo Olawale hereby gives the management of the institutions concerned a definite move towards restoring the Student’s Union Government through the announcement of a total lift of ban on students unionism and a corresponding announcement of the Students Union Government election date within the next 14days or be prepared to receive the secretariat of NANS Zone D and our armless battalions as we shall resort to bringing a massive demonstration that will halt all activities in the institution,” the statement reads.
By Mayowa Oladeji
