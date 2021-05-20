NAPTIP detains Lebanese for alleged child defilement in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has detained a 61-year-old Lebanese, Kfouri Suleiman, for alleged defilement of minors in Jos, Plateau State.

The NAPTIP Head of Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said Sleiman, who is a civil engineer, used the girls for pornography after defiling them.

She said the suspect was arrested by police in Plateau last week and handed over to the agency.

Suleiman, according to the NAPTIP spokesperson, has lived in Nigeria for 38 years without any member of his family.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano

Nezan said: “He is presently being interviewed by operatives of the agency at the Abuja headquarters after he was handed over by the Plateau State Police Command.

“It will be recalled that following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital last week based on allegations of defilement of 10 minors by Mr. Suleiman and using them for pornographic activities, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Tuesday, dispatched a crack team of investigators led by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Mr. Daniel Atokolo, to the state to join the NAPTIP office in Jos and other sister law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions