Nasarawa govt tests civil servants for COVID-19

The Nasarawa State government said on Thursday it had commenced the testing of civil servants in the state for COVID-19.

The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu, disclosed this to journalists Lafia.

Adamu said that the state government was determined to check the spread of the virus in the state.

He added that all the staff in the department of public health who were directly involved in the fight against the pandemic had been tested for the virus.

The director said: “Our strategy now is that every civil servant in the state should have the opportunity of being tested, and that is what we want to do going forward.”

He also told journalists that the state government was working out the modality for sample collection from civil servants in the various ministries beginning from next week.

Adamu said 3,652 persons had been tested for COVID-19 in the state with 443 confirmed cases.

He added that 13 persons had died from COVID-19 complications in the state.

