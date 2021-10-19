Nasarawa varsity dismisses reports on students’ abduction

The management of the Federal University, Lafia, on Tuesday dismissed reports on the abduction of two students of the institution.

Reports said at the weekend, gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the university’s host community of Mararraban, shot sporadically, and whisked the students to an unknown destination.

The institution’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Abubakar Ibrahim, made the clarification in a statement in Lafia.

He said: “To put the record straight, none of our students was involved in the recent abduction at Mararraban Akunza community near the take-off site campus of the university.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker escapes assassination attempt

“During the unfortunate event, some people were abducted by unknown gunmen, after gunshots were fired in the air to disperse people.

“I am happy that the police had been able to secure the release of the kidnapped victims and none is our student.”

Ibrahim appealed to journalists to desist from the hasty publication of events.

“Journalists should always balance their reports and make sure their published stories are correct even if it means delaying to maintain their credibility and integrity,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now