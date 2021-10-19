News
Nasarawa varsity dismisses reports on students’ abduction
The management of the Federal University, Lafia, on Tuesday dismissed reports on the abduction of two students of the institution.
Reports said at the weekend, gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the university’s host community of Mararraban, shot sporadically, and whisked the students to an unknown destination.
The institution’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Abubakar Ibrahim, made the clarification in a statement in Lafia.
He said: “To put the record straight, none of our students was involved in the recent abduction at Mararraban Akunza community near the take-off site campus of the university.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker escapes assassination attempt
“During the unfortunate event, some people were abducted by unknown gunmen, after gunshots were fired in the air to disperse people.
“I am happy that the police had been able to secure the release of the kidnapped victims and none is our student.”
Ibrahim appealed to journalists to desist from the hasty publication of events.
“Journalists should always balance their reports and make sure their published stories are correct even if it means delaying to maintain their credibility and integrity,” the spokesman added.
