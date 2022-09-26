NASS REPUBLIC: Who wants Ifeanyi Ubah dead? Two other stories and a quote to remember

On September 12, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, confirmed the gruesome attack on his convoy which left some of his personal, and security aides killed.

We tracked two other stories that dominated discussions at the National Assembly within the week in review.

1. The Ubah attack



On Sunday night, September 11, while going to his country home in Nnewi, Anambra State, Senator Ubah’s convoy was attacked by gunmen around the Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of the State. They opened fire on his convoy, and sent about 10 of his team members to their early graves. Ubah, being in a bulletproof car, managed to escape unhurt. In his address to journalists, the following day, he expressed sadness at the loss of lives recorded in the attack.

The attack on Ubah is pitiable. It demonstrates the bad state of security in the South-East region, in particular, and the country at large. From all indications, the attack appears coordinated, and intended to eliminate the Senator.

This is strengthened by the fact that most of the security personnel in the convoy were killed while it took a miracle for Uba and his driver to survive the ambush.

The scale of the attack is gruesome and it is hoped that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, the culprits arrested, prosecuted and appropriate judgment served on them.

Anything less would suggest that Nigeria is in actual descent into a banana republic where criminality goes unpunished.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Many people wonder why I chose not to return to the House of Representatives for the second term. For the sake of integrity, my decision is based on my consideration of other local governments within my constituency – Kajola and Iwajowa – who haven’t presented a representative for almost 16 years now. Returning to the House for the second term will mean denying them the opportunity to present a representative for twenty years.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. NASS complex maintenance



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on September 14, called for the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex, particularly the House chamber, ahead of its August 2023 delivery deadline.

Gbajabiamila made the call, in Abuja, as he toured and inspected key aspects of the renovation work

Speaking with House correspondents after the inspection, he said: “I would encourage them to double the pace because, as it is, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly, but for the benefit of the 10th Assembly.”

It is good to see Gbajabiamila think futuristic and act altruistic by leading a plan to bequeath an enduring edifice to the in-coming legislature.

It is hoped, though, that the show of commitment is not tied to the kickbacks often associated with government contracts in Nigeria, and that the Speaker and his team would exhibit the same energy in the performance of their oversight functions in different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

3. Managing public funds better



The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, on September 15, urged practitioners of treasury management and Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) to deploy their expertise in sanitising the management of public funds in the country.

Monguno, who sponsored the CITM (Establishment) Act, gave the charge during the induction ceremony of Fellows of the Institute.

“Governance will not be complete without your inputs as technocrats to drive the process; politicians would not be able to deliver on their mandates without your support. Likewise, dishonest politicians would not be able to game and compromise the system without you showing them the way and the loopholes,” he said.

Monguno’s submission accentuates the place of financial experts in aiding or stopping the looting of funds by public office holders. No doubt, this is a message that should be made to sink in the hearts of civil servants, especially those in the financial sector.

In fact, his call could not have come at a better time when misappropriation of public funds has become common among public office holders. Beyond this, the Chip Whip and his fellow lawmakers must force home the culture of ensuring that those found to have aided the misappropriation of funds during investigative probes are brought to book. This would further make for accountability, and transparency among them.

Answer: Shina Peller

Peller made the statement in June in a post on his social media pages. He represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Opinions

