NDLEA arrests man for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug kingpin, Ibeh Ejike, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday after he arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali, Rwanda, via Addis Ababa.

He said the suspect was stopped by the agency’s operatives for secondary check during which he tested positive to ingestion of the illicit substance.

Babafemi said: “While under observation, he excreted 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms.

“Ibeh, who imports clothes for sale, hails from Owerrizikeala village in Orumba Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

