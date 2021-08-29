Metro
NDLEA arrests man for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug kingpin, Ibeh Ejike, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Babafemi said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday after he arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali, Rwanda, via Addis Ababa.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition
He said the suspect was stopped by the agency’s operatives for secondary check during which he tested positive to ingestion of the illicit substance.
Babafemi said: “While under observation, he excreted 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms.
“Ibeh, who imports clothes for sale, hails from Owerrizikeala village in Orumba Local Government Area of Anambra State.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...